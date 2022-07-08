Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy published a statement on the assassination of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

"I am appalled by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. I wish to send my condolences on behalf of myself and the Knesset to the Japanese people and Abe's family.

The bullets that killed Abe also hit freedom of expression and our democratic system as a whole. As the speaker of the Israeli legislature, I am concerned and shocked that an election campaign deteriorates into such tragic and terrible violence.

Abe was a true friend of Israel for many years and he even made time for an unplanned meeting with the Knesset's interparliamentary friendship group a month and a half ago in Japan".