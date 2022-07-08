Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent a holiday greeting to the Islamic world ahead of the festival of Eid al-Adha. "I would like to wish Muslim families In Israel and around the world, Eid al-Adha Mubarak. May this holiday bring with it the blessings of health, happiness, prosperity, and peace."

"Eid al-Adha is a festival rooted in the Abrahamic story. As the children of Abraham, today more than ever we face an opportunity to unite. While radical forces threaten us, we stand strong and work together to ensure a more secure, stable and peaceful Middle East. The central value in this holiday is faith. With this in mind, I have great faith in our old, new, and budding friendships."

"On this holiday, may every family enjoy spent time with loves ones and may your prayers be answered. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.”