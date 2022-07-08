The Ministry of Health has announced that two individuals in Israel have been diagnosed with leptospirosis. After an epidemiological investigation, it was discovered that one visited Nahal Hazaki in early June and the other visited Sahna in the north.

Since the beginning of the year, three cases of leptospirosis have been reported in relation to exposure to water sources in the north of the country.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environmental Protection reported earlier this month unusual results in water sampling carried out to examine the state of pollution in certain streams in the north of the country, and informed hikers and local authorities that entering these streams could be dangerous.