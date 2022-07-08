Netanyahu expresses condolence on passing of Jewish actor

Former PM Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences on the passing of Jewish-American actor James Cann, known for his "tough guy" roles in movies such as "Godfather" and "Misery".

"I send my deep condolences to the family of James Caan, an unforgettable American actor who left an indelible mark in countless films. He loved America and he loved Israel

Join our official WhatsApp group

"I’ll always cherish the time I spent with him, his down to earth manner and his keen insights on what makes drama great," tweeted Netanyahu.