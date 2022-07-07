President Isaac Herzog phoned President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Turkey today, in honor of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

President Herzog extended his best wishes to President Erdoğan, his family, and the Turkish people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. In their phone call, President Herzog emphasized the importance of the development of the bilateral relationship over the past year, which found expression today with Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s announcement of the signing of a new aviation agreement and with the Economy Minister’s decision to reopen Israel’s economic office in Turkey.

The presidents expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing security coordination between Israel and Turkey and voiced their hopes for the further strengthening and promotion of their nations’ relationship.