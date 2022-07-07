MK Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the minority opinion of a High Court judge, Khaled Kabub, against the demolition of terrorists' homes.

"The new Supreme Court justice (appointed by Ayelet Shaked and Gideon Sa'ar) Khaled Kabub decided not to destroy the house of the terrorist who carried out the attack in Elad. This is a disgrace, we must reform the justice system and appoint judges with a Zionist agenda who are connected to the people, to the provisions of law, morality, justice, and fairness," Ben-Gvir tweeted.