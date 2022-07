A 50-year-old-man has collapsed in the water off an Eilat beach and is in serious condition.

"When we reached the scene, people there led us to a man lying, unconscious, on the beach after having been pulled out of the water," related MDA paramedic Netanel Meshi-Zahav and responder Yigal Ron.

"We gave him first aid treatment and then evacuated him via a mobile ICU to hospital, sedated and connected to a ventilator, in serious and unstable condition."