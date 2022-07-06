Israel's COVID czar, Prof. Salman Zarka has stated that he supports the renewal of the requirement to wear a face-mask in enclosed spaces, and has also requested Israelis returning from India and African countries to voluntarily undergo PCR testing for COVID upon their return.

"We are examining the question of obligating the wearing of face-masks in enclosed areas such as buses, private vehicles, and flights out of Ben Gurion Airport," Zarka said.

"As a professional, I believe that the increase in the number of severe cases obligates us to make the wearing of face-masks mandatory. We will be discussing this question in the next few days."