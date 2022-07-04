Michla Schanowitz, a co-director of North Suburban Lubavitch Chabad–Central Avenue Synagogue in Highland Park, Illinois, was outside her Chabad Center, in the middle of the 4th of July parade route, when the mass shooting occurred.

Her center was only four blocks from the shooting. She saw panicked crowds running toward her when it occurred.

Chabad had a table set up outside offering parade attendees the chance to put on tefillin or receive a Shabbat candle kit. The table was staffed by rabbinical students.