A spokesman for PA chairman, Mahmoud Abbas, responded to an US investigation into the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla during an IDF raid in Jenin.

"Israel is responsible for the journalist's death. We will follow the case in the international courts, and in particular in the Criminal Court of Justice [in the Hague]. We will not accept any disregard for the findings of the Palestinian investigation," he was quoted as saying.