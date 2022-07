IDF Spokesman, Brigadier General Ran Kochav, discussed the downing of two Hezbollah UAVs that threatened the "Karish" gas rig in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Nasrallah's attempt was a disaster. [Israel's] territory was not been violated, the UAVs did not endanger any personnel or infrastructure. We [continue] operating in all arenas - Lebanon, Syria and according to foreign sources elsewhere as well. We're keeping our eyes on all potential threats," said Kochav in an interview with Kan News.