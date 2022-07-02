In a meeting between Prime Minister Lapid and Israel Security Agency (ISA) chief Ronen Bar, it was agreed that he would examine the fastest course of action in order to expedite the security and infrastructure renovations needed for the Prime Minister's residence at Balfour square in Jerusalem.

In the meantime, the Lapid family will use a secured apartment within the Balfour residence grounds usually used by the ISA security staff.

The ISA emphasized that the security upgrade expenses required by the GSS standard, at Lapid's home in Tel Aviv, would be the minimum necessary, taking into account and minimizing disruption to the daily routine of the neighbors living nearby. It was also agreed that in order to reduce costs, existing security measures that can be transferred from other tasks will also be used.