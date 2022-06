Public Security Minister Omer Barlev spoke to Reshet Bet about his intention to run in the primaries for the Labor Party list.

Bar-Lev said: "I will run in the Labor primaries like all the other candidates. I will not run for the party leadership. Merav Michaeli has done an excellent job in the past year. My call for Gadi Eizenkot to join the party is not a challenge to her."