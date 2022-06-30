More than 30 kilometers from the coast of Israel care are controlled by the defense establishment. Rishon Lezion is six of its seven kilometers on the beach. The City Council is meeting tonight to approve a land deal with the Ministry of Defense, as part of which a military base sitting on six kilometers of the beach will be transferred from the IDF's Authority to the municipality.

Kan News reported that the removal of fences between the public beach in the city and the military area is expected to be approved tonight. The municipality will pay the Ministry of Defense two billion shekels for the evacuation of the base from the coast, but it plans to return this amount to the public coffers by marketing some of the land in the area that will be used to build housing units.