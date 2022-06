A 60-year-old man was killed when a tractor overturned in an open area in the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council.

MDA paramedic Lior Shasha said: “When we arrived at the scene we saw the man trapped under a tractor that had overturned. He was unconscious and suffering from a severe multi-systemic injury. We performed medical tests but he was without signs of life and unfortunately we have no choice but to determine his death."