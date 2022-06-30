MK Gila Gamliel (Likud) calls for a change in the electoral system to ensure that no leader of a small party like Naftali Bennett could serve as prime minister.

"Only one of the leaders of the two major parties should serve as prime minister. This could change the situation of these endless elections," MK Gamliel says

"We will advance it so that we do not find ourselves with prime ministers with four faltering seats without the authority and ability to run a government," Gamliel said in an interview here.