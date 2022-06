Faction head of the Blue and White party, MK Eitan Ginzburg told Galei Tzahal that his party turned down every to form a government with the Likud "as soon as it was received."

In what could be interpreted as a reference to Opposition Leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, Ginzburg said that a decision had been reached within Blue and White that the party would only align itself with, "those who place the good of the country as their first priority - not their personal interests."