Chairman of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, weighed in on the dissolution of the 24th Knesset.

"The Knesset was dissolved due to the irresponsibility of small people who failed to transcend personal considerations and put the good of the State and its citizens above their own. But we are ready! We will return the hope that it's possible to do better and G-d willing win [the elections]!" he was quoted as saying.