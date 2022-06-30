Head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, responded to last night's attack, in which three people were lightly injured, including Shomron Brigadier General Col. Roi Zweig at Joseph's Tomb in Shchem (Nablus).

"My support goes out to IDF soldiers, the Samaria brigade commander and all the civilians who came [to pray at the site]. We will not give up the grip on Joseph's Tomb. Only the army take care of this, and the attack take place only because the government does not allow the IDF's return to the area," he was quoted as saying.