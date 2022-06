Weather today (Thursday) is expected to be partly cloudy to clear with a slight rise in temperatures, especially in the Judean hills and inland.

Friday will be partly cloudy to clear with a slight drop in temperatures, especially in the mountains and inland. Temperatures will return to normal for the season.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to clear.

Sunday is expected to see partly cloudy to clear weather again with a slight rise in temperatures, especially in the Judean hills and inland.