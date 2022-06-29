Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman applauded today’s decision by Unilever International to continue Ben and Jerry’s ice cream sales in Judea and Samaria.

Ne’eman said: “Unilever went back on its scandalous decision to boycott the residents of Judea and Samaria and not sell Ben and Jerry’s here. The reversal was a direct result of the many supporters of the Jewish communities in our areas who demanded that the boycott be cancelled.”

Ne’eman added: “To those who support Jewish life in Judea and Samaria please continue to do so. Thanks to your efforts we will continue to grow and thrive, and those who hate us will fail. We hope this aborted boycott will cause other companies seeking to harm us to realize it’s immoral.”