Coronavirus crisis manager Prof. Salman Zarqa said in a press briefing addressing the rise in morbidity, "We are in a sixth wave of morbidity caused by the BA5 sub-variant family of the virus . There is a sustained increase in the number of cases and hospitalized individuals.

Zarqa clarified: "We are not thinking about restrictions or lockdowns for this wave. We want to balance and find a way to live alongside the virus, and that is certainly possible."