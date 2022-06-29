The deputy commander of Israel's cyber command, Unit 8200, revealed at the cyber conference at Tel Aviv University that the unit had thwarted attempts to take over Israel's critical water systems as well as efforts to harm US power plants.

"8200 has a responsibility to Israeli society and we receive many young people from [Israel's] periphery...73% of our workforce is under the age of 23 and this is the magic to the unit's success. It also sets us apart from agencies and units in Israel and around the world," he added.