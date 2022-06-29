Following intense negotiations with Turkey, NATO is poised to welcome Sweden and Finland - two Baltic states facing growing threats from Russia.

"Congratulations to Finland, Sweden, and Turkey on signing a trilateral memorandum -- a crucial step towards a NATO invite to Finland and Sweden, which will strengthen our Alliance and bolster our collective security -- and a great way to begin the Summit," President Biden wrote on Twitter after Erdoğan announced that Turkey's objections had been dropped and Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO could move ahead as planned.