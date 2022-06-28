The Knesset's Health Committee today approved the addition of 28 new special medical devices to the health system, according to Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz's agreement with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The addition of the devices will improve accessibility to healthcare and will shorten queues for tests throughout the country.

To the health system will be added: 13 CT devices

- 9 MRI machines

- 2 robots for complex operations

- 4 pressure chambers and additional devices.

It was also agreed to remove the restriction on the acquisition of dental CT devices.