Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman slammed Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party at the opening of the Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting. "We support the formation of a government and a Zionist coalition from Meretz rightward. [But] the Religious Zionism party is clearly anti-Zionist," he said, adding that the cost of new elections will be NIS 2.4 billion.

"I hope that whoever is responsible for the unnecessary expenditure will pay for it in the election," concluded Liberman.