MK Bezalel Smotrich said at a meeting of the Religious Zionist faction that he would do everything possible to postpone the dissolution of the Knesset in order to allow the formation of an alternative government.

"I've been getting three hours of sleep a night working to solve this impasse and form a broad, Zionist, national government. I've been telling Lapid and Nir Orbach [to give it a chance]. It is possible," said Smotrich.

"We will not leave any stone unturned over the coming weeks trying to prevent these unnecessary elections."

