Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke out about the reported differences of opinion between the IDF Intelligence Corps and the Mossad regarding actions against Iran.

"The defense establishment is dealing with the Iranian threat day and night as the most important and urgent strategic issue now for Israel's security. This is done in coordination between all security forces, and allowing freedom of opinion to all. The decisions are made at the political level. We will continue to hold open and deep discourse, but only in the closed rooms. Any other way harms the security of the State of Israel. "