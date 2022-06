Studies throughout Israel will take place tomorrow (Monday) as usual in all educational institutions.

The secretary of the Teachers' Union, Yaffa Ben-David, and the person in charge of salaries at the Ministry of Finance, Kobi Bar-Natan, met for several hours today.

Ben-David said: "The Treasury has finally put a concrete proposal on the table. There are still significant gaps between the parties. It has been decided that tomorrow we will sit down again and try to bridge the gaps."