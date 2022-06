Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said goodbye to the ministers at his last cabinet meeting as prime minister.

Bennett asked the ministers to "use every minute left to 'clear the table'," and speed up remaining legislature before the dissolution of the Knesset.

He reminded everyone that, "our responsibility towards the citizens of Israel continues during the election period," thanked his government ministers and said that, "this was an excellent government, which relied on a [difficult] coalition."