Police this morning detained a 21-year-old from the Arab town of Qalansawe in central Israel on suspicion of involvement in a hit-and-run on Highway 5504 near the Eyal Interchange.

After two motorcyclists were seriously injured and evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, the driver of the vehicle suspected in the incident, fled the scene.

He was located during a police search in the PA-controlled village of Taybeh near Ramallah.