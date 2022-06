Israel's COVID-19 Czar, Prof. Salman Zarka, said that current infection numbers don't reflect the true state of the disease in the country.

"The number of respondents reporting positive results is misleading [since] there is no obligation to test for the virus as of now so we're only seeing the tip of the iceberg," he pointed out.

"We are currently getting 30-40 [new] cases of critical sickness a day," Zarqa said in an interview with Radio 103FM.