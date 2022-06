Likud MK Miri Regev reacted to reports that Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked might receive a guaranteed spot on the Likud party's list ahead of the upcoming elections.

"Are we the Knesset's recycling bin?," asked Regev during an interview with Radio 103FM. "With or without Shaked or Sa'ar, Bennett knows this is the end of the road for him," she stated.