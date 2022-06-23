Starting tomorrow, anyone who returns from abroad (at any age) up to 10 days from the day he returns to Israel, and feels unwell, is asked to take a PCR test.

PCR testing can be performed at Home Front Command and healthcare centers p, upon presentation of one of the following documents:

•Flight ticket.

• Sea voyage ticket.

• Confirmation of payment of an exit fee from Israel (land border crossing) - during the 20 days from the moment of departure from Israel.

The PCR test can allow the identification of new variants that may enter Israel from abroad.

The test is free of charge.