Chairman of Ra'am (United Arab List), Mansour Abbas, told Radio 103 that his party did, indeed, hold coalition negotiations with the Likud and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I would definitely take a polygraph," said Abbas. "In my first term [as party head] we negotiated with the Likud, in my third, we assisted the Gantz-Netanyahu government, and half an hour before I signed the coalition agreement with Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, I was talking on the phone with Benjamin Netanyahu."