Today (Thursday) is expected to be partly cloudy to clear with an increase in temperatures, especially in the Judean hills and inland.

Tonight is expected to be clear to partly cloudy.

Tomorrow will be warmer than usual for the season. On Saturday morning there may be a drizzle in the north and along the coastal plain, accompanies by a drop in temperatures, especially in the Judean hills and inland.

Temperatures will return to normal for the season.