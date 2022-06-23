The prosecution in the United States is demanding a prison sentence of 30 to 55 years for Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-partner of Jewish-American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted last December of aiding Epstein in abusing young girls.

She is to be sentenced on Tuesday in Federal District Court in Manhattan.

Ms. Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29 on five of six counts she following a monthlong trial in which witnesses testified that she helped Mr. Epstein recruit, groom and abuse underage girls.