The teachers' strike is continuing today (Thur), with schools closing their doors across the country.

Some cities have announced, however, that local kindergartens will continue functioning as usual. These include, among others, the municipalities of Givat Shmuel, Afula, as well as the Judea Regional Council.

In Ashkelon, kindergarten children and community centers will host extracurricular activities including sports, and the Binyamin Regional Council will also host certain activities for kindergarten children.

In Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal, Modi'in Maccabim-Reut, and Ness Ziona children will have access to extracurricular activities before schools open up. Jerusalem, Givatayim, Ramat Gan and Shoham have announced that all city educational facilities will remain closed.

