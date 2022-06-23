US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday via a PCR test.

Melissa Quartell, Acting Spokesperson of the US Mission to the United Nations, said in a statement, “Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. She tested negative as recently as yesterday. The Ambassador has not seen President Biden in person recently, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”