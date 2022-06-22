The heads of the Land of Israel lobby in the Knesset, MKs Yoav Kish and Orit Strook, have condemned Israel Police for their handling of what appears to have been an attempted lynch near the Samarian city of Ariel yesterday.

"The way the police handled this lynch incident is unacceptable," the two said. "It's unbelievable that not one of the Arabs who took part in the attack has been arrested - and the only person to have been arrested is the Jew who was forced to take action to protect the lives of his children.

"Furthermore, this man is now being denied access to a lawyer," they added. "This is not the path to justice or to security for Israel's citizens."