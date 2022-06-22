MK Shirley Pinto (Yamina) has stated that she will not vote in favor of a law that will bar a prime minister indicted for a crime from serving as premier.

Writing on her Facebook page, Pinto said, "While I agree that having a serving prime minister leading the country while facing criminal charges that obviously distract his attention and divert it to his personal interests, I believe that enacting such legislation as a Basic Law demands comprehensive discussion and analysis of the potential repercussions, which is not currently what is being offered. Therefore, if this bill comes up for a vote, I will abstain."