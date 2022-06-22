Justice Minister Gideon Saar plans to submit a proposal to limit the terms of prime ministers to eight years, at the next cabinet meeting.

"Our commitment to limit the tenure of prime ministers is part of a new platform of hope and is also included in the government's guidelines," said Sa'ar. "Remaining in power too long leads to a concentration of power and the danger of corruption, and therefore it is correct to include this provision as a Basic Law. We will continue to strengthen Israel as a Jewish and democratic state," Saar added.