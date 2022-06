A bill for the legalization of medical cannabis is due to be brought to a vote in the Knesset plenum today.

"We simply must pass this law," said New Hope MK Sharren Haskel, the main figure behind the legislation. "Over a hundred thousand people are counting on it. I appeal to the Likud party to vote in favor. Your justification for voting against the government - wanting to topple it - is no longer valid, and I appeal to you now to fulfill the promises previously made and pass this legislation."