Merom Schiff, the head of the National Directorate of Parents, has condemned the government's inaction on the issue of teachers' strikes, which today reached a peak with schools closed across the country.

"If negotiations don't advance, we will protest against everyone, including the Ministers of Finance and Education," Schiff told Galei Tzahal.

"Yesterday, the Finance Minister promised that he would begin 'intensive' negotiations' next Sunday," he added. "But what happened today was unnecessary."