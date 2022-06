Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Gaza border and held a situation assessment alongside head of the Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano, Head of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Nimrod Aloni and other senior officials.

"We are approaching the end of the quietest year for the residents of Sderot, Ashkelon and Gaza in 15 years," he said. "I suggest the enemy doesn't try to take advantage of the political situation to disturb this period of quiet."