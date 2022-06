Head of The Federation of Local Authorities, Haim Bibas, agreed today (Wednesday) with the representatives of kindergarten assistants and chairman of the assistants' union that assistants will replace regular kindergarten staff until the end of June, receiving full compensation from the state.

Yesterday, Bibas already called on all kindergartens in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, which he is mayor of, to make the move, and more cities are likely to follow his lead, according to a Channel 12 News report.