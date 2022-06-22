Dr Uri Rubio, director of the Corona Internal Medicine Department at Soroka Medical Center, said that: “In recent days we have witnessed an increase in morbidity, including hospitalizations. It is still too early to say whether we're experiencing a sixth wave. We are following reports from other countries indicating an increase in the BA5 variant of the virus."

"Most patients in the Corona department are adults with background health issues. It should be noted that most of them are vaccinated, which raises concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine on this variant," he pointed out.