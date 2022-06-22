MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) on Tuesday evening commented on the strike that was announced by the Teachers' Union for Wednesday.

"Yaffa Ben-David's cartel is holding us all hostage. Good teachers need to be rewarded so that our children are in the best hands possible. Yaffa Ben-David is fighting against the reform so that a small group of close associates will receive more, while your child's teacher cannot make ends meet."

"Tomorrow morning we will start with a moment of silence in honor of the school day, which was supposed to take place as usual, and we will speak at a special conference involving bothy coalition and opposition parties on the necessary reform in the employment of teachers," Rothman said.