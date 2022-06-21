Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to testify on Tuesday before the House committee probing the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Raffensperger, along with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be the key witnesses in Tuesday’s hearing. The focus will be on how former President Donald Trump and his allies vigorously pressured officials in key battleground states with schemes to reject ballots or entire state tallies to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.