The Knesset presidency will convene on Tuesday morning at 11:00 to add to the agenda a private member's bill by MKs Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid) and Sharren Haskel (New Hope) to dissolve the Knesset.

The bill will be attached to MK Shlomo Karhi’s (Likud) bill, which has already been put on the agenda by the opposition, and is expected to be brought to a vote in the plenum on Wednesday.